Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,511 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $261.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $262.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.23 and its 200 day moving average is $220.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

