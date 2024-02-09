Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $15.64 Million Investment in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,871,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Aris Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARMN opened at $3.07 on Friday. Aris Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

