Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 46,760 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.41% of SLR Investment worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.84 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About SLR Investment

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.