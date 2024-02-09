Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 101,115 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.39% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $16,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,367,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

