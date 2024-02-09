Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 16,190 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,998 shares of company stock worth $2,176,813. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

