Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 37,392 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,392 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 409.9% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 84,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 473,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 165,693 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 197.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Stock Up 1.2 %

MNSO opened at $16.36 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

