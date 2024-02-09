Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 60,122 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,122 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.29% of Rithm Capital worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

