Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 89,661 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,661 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.33% of Elanco Animal Health worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

