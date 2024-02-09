VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.94

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.94 and last traded at $195.65, with a volume of 2409711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.74.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.