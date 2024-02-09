VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.94

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.94 and last traded at $195.65, with a volume of 2409711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.74.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
