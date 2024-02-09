VanEck Semiconductor ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 136,496 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the typical volume of 64,461 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SMH traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,386. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.77. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $203.18.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
