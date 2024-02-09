Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,457,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.40 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

