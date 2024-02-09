Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $263.89

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $263.89 and last traded at $263.85, with a volume of 24648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

