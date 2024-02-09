Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $229.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $229.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
