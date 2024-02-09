Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 18,612 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,059,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

