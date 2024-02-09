Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $194.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.80 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

