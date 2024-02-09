Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Trading Up 2.7 %

CDW opened at $243.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $247.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.68.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

