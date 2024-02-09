Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.63 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

