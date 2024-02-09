Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,002 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Company Profile



BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

