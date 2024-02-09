Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

