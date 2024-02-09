Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $832.41 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $723.48 and a 200-day moving average of $612.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

