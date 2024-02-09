Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $174.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $175.35.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.