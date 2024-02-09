Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in POSCO by 22.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $84.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

