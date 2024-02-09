Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

