Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $162.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

