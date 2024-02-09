Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.32 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

