Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 13,643 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after purchasing an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

