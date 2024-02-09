Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

