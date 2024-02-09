Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $262.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

