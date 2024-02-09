Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Boosted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

