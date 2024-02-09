Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

