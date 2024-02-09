Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

