Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.