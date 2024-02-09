Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 328.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 36,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 668,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

