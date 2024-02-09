Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.