Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 105,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

