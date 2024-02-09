Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 20.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,754,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,189 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,609,000 after buying an additional 444,122 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $74.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.93. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $76.72.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $409,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,505.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $409,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,505.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,566 shares of company stock worth $9,002,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

