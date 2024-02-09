Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.62.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,556.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

