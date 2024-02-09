Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto
Veralto Price Performance
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Veralto Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Veralto Company Profile
Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.
