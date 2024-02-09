Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.88. 380,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.27. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

Further Reading

