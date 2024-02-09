Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 845,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 97,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 83.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,566,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $148,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,252 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.47. 10,102,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,344,930. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

