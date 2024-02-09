Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 918,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220,439 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 518,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

