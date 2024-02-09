Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Announces Earnings Results

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vestis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Vestis Price Performance
NYSE:VSTS opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.
Vestis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis
In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Institutional Trading of Vestis
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.
About Vestis
Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.
