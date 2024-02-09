Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of VIAV opened at $8.70 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

