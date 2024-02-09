Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

