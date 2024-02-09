Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 1089418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.