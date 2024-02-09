Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.05. 1,599,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.18 and its 200-day moving average is $249.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The company has a market cap of $506.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

