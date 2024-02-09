Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 3.1 %

VSH stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

