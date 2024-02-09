Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.59

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 37114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 840.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 867,800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,095,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

