Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.89.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

