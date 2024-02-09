VVS Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $146.09 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $146.09 million and $753,219.97 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,791,647,628,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,259,833,216,974 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

